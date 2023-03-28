FORK IN THE ROAD: Restaurant offers different takes on hot dogs for heroes and more

Live at Five
By Rick Felsburg and Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A restaurant with an atmosphere dedicated to the bravery and hard work of firefighters features different variations of hot dog specialties.

Johnny Jackson, Fire Station Doghouse’s chief chef, has been a chef for many years and sees the restaurant’s “designer dogs” as the most popular items sold to customers. Each one is inspired by Kansas teams, each featuring unique flavors.

“Our designer dogs: the chief dog, the royal dog, the sporting dog, the crusher dog,” said Jackson. “They are pretty much all named after teams, and we have the Top City dog. Which is led by blues, bite, bourbon, beer, babe dog. And you start with bacon on the bottom of the bun, and you put your dog in, and you use what’s called a jammer sauce. That’s our Monterey jack, yellow aged cheddar mixed together and spun with Rotel, and then we put salsa on top of that. Sautee red, yellow, and orange sweet peppers, and then we top it off with onion, tomato, and jalapeños.”

Jackson said he considers himself sort of like a food artist. He said he enjoys creating food for his customers, but he especially enjoys treating our first responders and firefighters to a good meal.

“The first responders, especially firemen, do not get enough praise for what they do,” said Jackson. “You know, they are out there saving lives every day, and we like to make sure we support them in every way we can. We like to think of everyone as family, including our employees, and we want to make them feel at home. We want to make sure they are comfortable in our setting, and we want them to enjoy their meal and go away like happy campers should.”

They are usually open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while on Sundays, they are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fire Station Doghouse can be found at 821 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Latest News

To the northeast of Emporia, Kansas, is Americus, a town with more than 750 citizens in town...
FORK IN THE ROAD: Americus Bar & Grill features steaks that attract a crowd
You’ll find the Celtic Fox open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and until...
Fork in the Road: Celtic Fox honors tradition while embracing new momentum
Fork in the Road: Celtic Fox honors tradition while embracing new momentum
Chicken and Waffles
Fork in the Road: The Old Elevator where history meets culinary in Valley Falls