Draft hat designs unveiled for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL revealed its 2023 NFL Draft hats a month before the draft comes to Kansas City.
The NFL revealed its 2023 NFL Draft hats a month before the draft comes to Kansas City.(NFL/New Era)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City inches closer to the 2023 NFL Draft and fans from around the league descend upon Union Station, the NFL released designs for this year’s draft hats on Monday -- a month before the event.

Each year, the NFL releases a new design for its NFL Draft hats. This year, New Era said the Official On-Stage cap of the NFL Draft was “built for the bright lights.”

The hats are sold in fitted, snap-back and stretch-fit designs. Fitted hats cost $45.99, while snap-back and stretch-fits are sold at $38.99 and $37.99 apiece. The hats feature each team’s logo inside of the words spelling out an organization’s mascot.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
FILE
One arrested after carjacking leads to late-morning police chase through Topeka

Latest News

Lailah Benson celebrating a goal against Ottawa
Shawnee Heights picks up shutout win over Ottawa
Topeka High's Hank Stamper driving in a run against Washburn Rural
Topeka High overcomes four run deficit to beat Washburn Rural
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
KU Athletics hoping fans “Fill the Fieldhouse” come Wednesday
The Wildcats will have an opportunity on Saturday to win its second straight Paradise Jam title.
K-State’s Gregory to return for another year
Wamego Sports Academy releases mockups of a new indoor sports facility on March 28, 2023.
Wamego could soon see new indoor sports facility