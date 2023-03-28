Downtown churches unite for community Easter Egg Hunt on Statehouse lawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of downtown Topeka churches is inviting the community to celebrate the joys of Easter.

Allison Brewer donned her bunny ears for a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The director of children and family ministries at First Presbyterian Church is helping plan the 2nd annual Easter egg hunt at the Kansas Capitol.

Allison said she came up with the idea while looking out her office window, which is located right across from the north side of the Statehouse at SW 8th and Harrison. In its first year, an estimated 600 people came out for the kids to collect eggs and turn them in for candy and other goodies.

The event will include the hunt and other activities, including a photo booth with the Easter bunny. It takes place 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1 at SW 8th and Harrison. Hunts will begin at 10:15 and 11:15, with each timed session divided into age groups.

The event is free and children of all ages welcome.

In addition to First Presbyterian, the event also is presented by Grace Episcopal Cathedral, St. John AME Church, and First United Methodist Church.

