Downtown churches unite for community Easter Egg Hunt on Statehouse lawn

The 2nd annual Easter egg hunt at the KS Capitol is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of downtown Topeka churches is inviting the community to celebrate the joys of Easter.

Allison Brewer donned her bunny ears for a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The director of children and family ministries at First Presbyterian Church is helping plan the 2nd annual Easter egg hunt at the Kansas Capitol.

Allison said she came up with the idea while looking out her office window, which is located right across from the north side of the Statehouse at SW 8th and Harrison. In its first year, an estimated 600 people came out for the kids to collect eggs and turn them in for candy and other goodies.

The event will include the hunt and other activities, including a photo booth with the Easter bunny. It takes place 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1 at SW 8th and Harrison. Hunts will begin at 10:15 and 11:15, with each timed session divided into age groups.

The event is free and children of all ages welcome.

In addition to First Presbyterian, the event also is presented by Grace Episcopal Cathedral, St. John AME Church, and First United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March “Kansas Agriculture Month” as she toured JET Produce and...
Governor Kelly proclaims March ‘Kansas Agriculture Month’
Live at Five
Allison Brewer discusses the 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Kansas Capitol.
Downtown churches unite for community Easter Egg Hunt on Statehouse lawn
Warm and windy on Thursday
Warmer days ahead and very windy Thursday