City of Manhattan holds annual spring cleanup

By Joseph Robben
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s annual Spring Cleanup effort is taking place in Manhattan this week.

City crews will pass through each neighborhood, according to assigned days for pickup, and collect properly bagged and stacked yard waste, tree limbs, and branches. No other materials, such as trash, will be collected by the City.

The following items will not be collected during the cleanup event: major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, and construction or demolition debris. Household hazardous waste — paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides, etc. — also will not be collected and instead should be taken to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department.

City officials hope that having this is a benefit for people who don’t have the access to it.

”I hope they find it a benefit, I know we did this in my prior city and it was something that people really appreciated cause a lot of people don’t have trucks, that’s the biggest thing, I don’t have a truck so it’s hard for me to move that stuff sometimes and just being able to get it all piled up and taken off is a helpful benefit I hope,” said Andrew Lawson, public information officer for the city of Manhattan.

The days and locations remaining:

  • Wednesday, March 29 — all areas north of Anderson Avenue, between Seth Child and Manhattan Avenue
  • Thursday, March 30 — all areas north of Ratone/Ehlers, east of Manhattan Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard
  • Friday, March 31 — all areas south of Anderson Avenue, between Westwood and Manhattan, as well as all areas southeast of Manhattan Avenue and Ratone/Ehlers

Full details can be found on the City’s website at cityofmhk.com/springcleanup. For more information, please contact Public Works at (785) 587-4540.

City of Manhattan holds annual spring cleanup
