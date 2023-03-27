Woman arrested after warrants found during alleged home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a Topeka home and it was found she already had warrants out for her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24, officials were called to the 200 block of SE 44th Pkwy. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported an adult woman, later identified as Dontresha S. Thomas, 30, of Topeka, had broken into their home and damaged property. It was also found that she had two warrants out for her arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Two counts of aggravated battery

Two counts of criminal damage to property

Aggravated burglary

Two Topeka bench warrants

Thomas no longer remains behind bars.

