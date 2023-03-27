Woman arrested after warrants found during alleged home invasion

Dontresha Thomas
Dontresha Thomas(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a Topeka home and it was found she already had warrants out for her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. on Friday, March 24, officials were called to the 200 block of SE 44th Pkwy. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported an adult woman, later identified as Dontresha S. Thomas, 30, of Topeka, had broken into their home and damaged property. It was also found that she had two warrants out for her arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Two counts of aggravated battery
  • Two counts of criminal damage to property
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Two Topeka bench warrants

Thomas no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Julian Everett
Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee
Stuart Reaser
Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash
Julius Bose IV
After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation
FILE
Topeka officials open investigations into string of vehicle thefts