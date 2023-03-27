Wilson and Tang represent at Naismith Awards

Less than 24 hours to vote
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is a candidate for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is a candidate for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The Year award. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is a Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year award candidate.(AP News)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Showdown is well-represented at the 2023 Naismith Awards.

Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang are candidates for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The Year award and the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year award, respectively.

Wilson had a season for the ages. He led the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, was unanimously selected as the Big 12 Player of the Year, and earned All-Big 12 first-team selection. Wilson led the Jayhawks to a 28-8 record.

In his first-ever head coaching gig, Tang led the Wildcats to a 26-10 record after being picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll. He was also named the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year, earning the honor from the league coaches and the Associated Press.

All Naismith Award winners will be announced at the men’s and women’s Final Fours. Other awards include the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Player Of The Year and the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach Of The Year.

Voting closes at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 28, 2023. Fans can vote at https://naismithfanvote.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State’s Taylor named FBS Athletics Director of the Year
Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom
Emporia State’s Buom to transfer
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas moves onto WNIT Fab Four with win over Arkansas
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
K-State reflects on Elite Eight, looks back on historic season