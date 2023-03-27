Wilson and Tang represent at Naismith Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Showdown is well-represented at the 2023 Naismith Awards.

Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang are candidates for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The Year award and the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year award, respectively.

Wilson had a season for the ages. He led the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, was unanimously selected as the Big 12 Player of the Year, and earned All-Big 12 first-team selection. Wilson led the Jayhawks to a 28-8 record.

In his first-ever head coaching gig, Tang led the Wildcats to a 26-10 record after being picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll. He was also named the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year, earning the honor from the league coaches and the Associated Press.

All Naismith Award winners will be announced at the men’s and women’s Final Fours. Other awards include the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Player Of The Year and the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach Of The Year.

Voting closes at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 28, 2023. Fans can vote at https://naismithfanvote.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.