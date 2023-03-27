While midwest stressors remain low, report finds Kansans averagely stressed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that while stressors in the midwest remain low, Kansans remain about averagely stressed.

With April designated Stress Awareness Month and 83% of adults admitting they are stressed about inflation, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, March 27, it released its report on 2023′s Most and Least Stressed States.

To find which states had the highest stress levels, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across data sets that range from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

The report ranked Kansas 32nd overall - on the less stressed end of the spectrum, however, still about average - with a total score of 41.50. The Sunflower State ranked 25th for work-related stress, 36th for money-related stress, 41st for family-related stress and 22nd for health and safety-related stress.

Oklahoma was found to be the most stressed in the region as it ranked 10th overall with a total score of 52.76. It ranked 13th for work-related stress, 12th for money-related stress, 14th for family-related stress and 8th for health and safety-related stress.

Colorado ranked 30th overall with a total score of 41.64. It ranked 34th for work-related stress, 28th for money-related stress, 23rd for family-related stress and 29th for health and safety-related stress.

Missouri ranked 33rd overall with a total score of 41.32. It ranked 41st for work-related stress, 32nd for money-related stress, 46th for family-related stress and 9th for health and safety-related stress.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 38th as the least stressed state in the region with a total score of 38.23. It ranked 24th for work-related stress, 41st for money-related stress, 40th for family-related stress and 40th for health and safety-related stress.

The report also found that Colorado residents found the most average hours of sleep per night while Nebraskans found the fourth most. It also said Kansas had the third-lowest job security while Nebraska had the fifth-lowest. Oklahoma tied Alabama and Arkansas for the lowest credit score.

The report said Nebraska had the second-most affordable housing while Kansas had the third-most. Nebraska also had the fourth-lowest divorce rate.

According to the report, the most stressed states are:

Mississippi Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia Nevada

The report found the least stressed states are:

Minnesota Utah New Hampshire South Dakota Massachusetts

