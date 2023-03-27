Water main break closes Central Topeka street for next few weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have closed a street in Central Topeka as they repair a water main break in the area over the next few weeks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, March 27, crews completely closed SW High Ave. between SW 20th and 21st St.

Crews said the closure was needed as they make an emergency repair on a broken water main.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to be in place for between two and three weeks.

