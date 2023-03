TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle has been reported stolen from Cair Paravel Latin School.

On March 27 around 12:30 p.m., the Topeka Police Department received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Cair Paravel Latin School, located at 635 SW Clay St. on Friday.

This call is active, and officers are currently investigating the incident.

There is no further information at this time.

