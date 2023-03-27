Two hospitalized following head-on collision in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, March 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Marlatt Ave. and Brook Pointe Cir. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Chevrolet G-350 driven by Jose Reyes, 54, of Manhattan, had been headed east on Marlatt. For an unknown reason, Reyes crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Maldonado, 60, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Maldonado and his passenger, Juan Maldanado, 31, of Manhattan, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan with minor injuries.

