Tulip Time ready to bloom in Topeka

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sure sign of spring is the tulips in bloom, and the return of the Jerold Binkley Tulip Time festivities to the Capital City!

Mike McLaughlin of Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec and Denise Petet with friends of Ward-Meade visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the colorful details.

Jerold Binkley Tulip Time will be held April 7 to 23 at Ted Ensley Gardens-Lake Shawnee, Doran Rock Garden & Gage Park, and Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade. Gardens are open during regular park hours.

Tulips at Twilight runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on those same dates at Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade. Admission is $5, with children age 5 & under free.

The Tulip Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. It will include a host of activities, food trucks, and a performance by the Topeka High School drum line. It also has a $5 admission.

McLaughlin reminds people that the event dates are chosen based on the average bloom times for the tulips, daffodils and other flowers. The weather may impact the blooms, so check back!

