Topeka’s new ‘Metro on Demand’ service accepts other payment methods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro’s new ride-share service — “Metro on Demand,” is now accepting other forms of payment.

Starting Monday, March 27, Metro on Demand will accept credit and debit card payments. The payments can only be entered on the Metro on Demand mobile app or when anyone books a ride online at www.modtopeka.app because bus operators and customer service personnel cannot process card payments.

If a passenger does not have a card to use, the fare would be $2.00 cash exactly to the bus operator when the passenger boards because the bus operators and the farebox cannot offer change.

The Metro on Demand service typically operates from 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Customers can also schedule a ride at www.modtopeka.app or by calling customer service at 785-783-7000 and pressing option #5.

After you schedule a ride, trip updates, such as when the driver will arrive, will be provided in the app and through text message notifications.

Topeka Metro’s general manager, Bob Nugent, said the metro department has already received its first card payment.

“We received our first successful card payment this [Monday] morning,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro’s General Manager. “We know that many people have a debit or credit card, so this is a convenient way to submit payment while also scheduling a ride. It is a one-stop shop that saves time.”

The department has, so far, received positive reviews about the “MOD” service since it began on January 30, according to Nugent.

“One passenger mentioned that they loved using the mobile app, and instead of having to walk to the stores, his trips were much faster by using MOD,” said Nugent.

If you have questions about the new service, call 785-783-7000 or email modinfo@topekametro.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.