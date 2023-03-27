Topeka officials open investigations into string of vehicle thefts

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials around the Capital City have opened investigations into a string of overnight and early-morning vehicle thefts.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday morning, March 27, officials responded to two separate reports of car thefts following similar incidents in Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office said sometime overnight, a car had been stolen from an open garage in the 4900 block of NW Linwood Dr. A trailer was also stolen from the 5900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. after it was detached from the owner’s truck.

Currently, officials said there is no suspect information, no arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

