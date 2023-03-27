Topeka man arrested after found to allegedly be impaired following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials found he had allegedly been impaired following an injury crash over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, emergency crews were called to the area of SE 23rd and SE California Ave. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver, identified as Stuart R. Reaser, 34, of Topeka, appeared to be under the influence. They also said they found an open container and drugs in his vehicle.

Reaser was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Vehicle liability insurance required

Transport an open container of liquor

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Display any canceled, revoked or suspended driver’s license

Unsafe turning or stopping

Distribution of marijuana between 25 and 450 grams

Reaser remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on June 15.

