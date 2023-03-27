Topeka man arrested after drugs seen in car following attempt to flee

Julian Everett
Julian Everett(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after drugs were seen in his car after he allegedly attempted to outrun officers.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, officials stopped a vehicle with no license plate and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials said the driver, later identified as Julian L. Everett, 38, of Topeka, did not stop and tried to outrun law enforcement.

Officials were eventually able to stop Everett and saw drugs in plain sight.

Everett was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on :

  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drugs
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials
  • Displaced license plate
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Everett was issued a $10,000 bond and no longer remains behind bars.

