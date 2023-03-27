Topeka food trucks adjusting to changes in City’s fire code

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting April 1, mobile food preparation vehicles will need to obtain a permit to operate inside City limits and also be required to underdo annual inspections conducted by the Topeka Fire Department’s Prevention Bureau.

With food truck season beginning, Topeka vendors are having to adjust to the changes in the City’s fire code.

“A lot of fire codes you know they have to be a little bit adaptive to incidences, and in this case there really was nothing regulating mobile food operations,” said Dylan Smith, assistant Fire Marshal.

Aaron Parrish was one of the first food truck owners inspected by the Prevention Bureau.

“This whole process is new, it will be an annual inspection now. Luckily, it’s not gonna cost the food truck owners anything. The license is free.. it’s simply just making sure the trucks are up to date on the codes and fully compliant,” said Parrish, owner of Poppin Squeeze.

There are several requirements that food truck owners must meet in order to pass an inspection and obtain a permit to operate.

“We’re looking at you know generators, fuel sources, fire extinguishers. If there’s any grease cooking operations you know we want to just make sure that they’re protected right with the exhaust hoods and potential fire protection,” Smith said. “There’s automatic fire suppression that you’d see typically if you’re grease cooking in like fryers and the like.”

While Parrish says the update to the City’s code is necessary, he does worry about the potential financial impact it may have on fellow small business owners.

“There is that financial aspect to it, and I fear a little bit for the small business owners that you know they might have a 10, 15, 20 thousand dollar price tag just to become compliant between now and April 1st of 2024,” Parrish said.

TFD’s assistant Fire Marshal says the City will work with vendors throughout the process to help become compliant by 2024.

“There gonna have a year to comply with the kitchen hood suppression requirement if they’re grease cooking, and so we’ll definitely address and keep up with those vendors if there’s a need throughout the year. But that is kind of the deadline, we’re looking at working with them throughout the year and checking on the progress as we go.”

The City has a full overview of the updated code requirements, along with a food truck safety checklist.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.