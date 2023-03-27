Stormont Vail recertified as only Level II Trauma Center in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has been recertified as the only Level II Trauma Center in northeast Kansas and one of two in the entire state.

Stormont Vail Health says it has again been certified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The achievement recognizes the network’s dedication to providing the best care for critically injured patients and is the gold standard for trauma care. The certification will last through April 14, 2025.

Stormont Vail noted that it first achieved the Level II verification in 2009 after it complete the Emergency & Trauma Center in the hospital. It is only one of two Level II centers in the entire state and the only one located in the Capital City and the northeast Kansas region.

“Continuing our status as a verified Level II Trauma Center demonstrates Stormont Vail Health’s commitment to providing the highest standard of care for our community,” said Brinton Baker, MPAS, PA-C, Administrative Director of Surgical Services. “This achievement highlights the tremendous efforts of many individuals and teams across the organization that deliver exceptional trauma care closer to home.”

Officials indicated that verified trauma centers are required to meet essential criteria to ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance as outlined in the current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

Among the many requirements, Stormont Vail said is a Trauma Response Team that consists of a board-certified general or trauma surgeon and emergency medicine physicians, trauma advance practice providers, ED nurses, critical care nurses, rapid response nurses, OR nurses, anesthesia staff, respiratory therapy, pharmacists, lab, blood bank, social work, security, radiology techs and chaplain services.

Stormont Vail also noted that verification requires a trauma support staff to perform improvement analysis, maintain the trauma registry and conduct educational outreach.

“This reverification is a testament to the dedication, effort, and hard work that our team provides for injured patients,” said Dr. Wael Khreiss, Stormont Vail surgeon and Trauma Medical Director. “This also shows how we care for Topeka, Shawnee County, and surrounding communities with educational outreach efforts such as Stop the Bleed, seatbelt and driver safety prevention campaigns. I cannot be more proud to be part of this team and the effort that everyone at Stormont Vail puts in to save lives on a daily basis.”

