Shawnee Co. DA discusses school safety, help for people with mental illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said everyone plays a role in ensuring children will be safe when they’re at school.

Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday, hours after a police say a woman shot out a door to get inside a private Nashville school, then killed three children and three adults before she was killed in a confrontation with police.

“You send off your kids to school, you expect them to be safe and have a good experience,” he said. You never want to consider the possibility they will be facing something nobody’s really accounting for.”

Kagay said schools have a responsibility to keep students safe by having security - whether that be local police or privately hired; and by following protocol and procedure. He said everyone else must support their efforts by reporting anything suspicious they see or hear. He said every threat, even those that seem like an offhanded comment, must be taken seriously and investigated.

Kagay also weighed in on the ongoing efforts by the city of Topeka to continue studying ways to assist people who are homeless, in particular those who are mentally ill.

As 13 NEWS previously reported, District 2 Council Representative Christina Valdivia-Alcala has raised questions about some unsheltered people who are causing safety concerns in the Oakland neighborhood. She wants to know what can be done.

“Having mental illness is not a crime,” Kagay said. “Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they need to be locked up and spirited away against their will. People have rights.”

Kagay said the law has processes that allows them to prosecute people who commit a crime. He said the law also has an involuntary committal process. Watch the interview to hear Kagay outline how the process works.

Kagay said citizens who are concerned about an individual should contact law enforcement and, in Shawnee Co., should contact Valeo to have the person screened. If criteria are met, Kagay said, his office may initiate a civil petition and a judge could determine if the person meets the criteria to be confined against their will for treatment.

However, Kagay said it often becomes a cycle, where the person is released, exhibits the same symptoms and behaviors, and returns to the system. He said various groups are involved in meetings to determine what can be done.

Valdivia-Alcala has arranged a meeting for Oakland neighborhood residents to meet with city leaders. The meeting is at 6 p.m., March 29th at 1020 NE Forest.

