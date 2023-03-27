Shawnee Co. DA discusses school safety, help for people with mental illness

With discussions about chronically unsheltered people with mental illness creating safety concerns, DA Mike Kagay explained the process for getting help.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said everyone plays a role in ensuring children will be safe when they’re at school.

Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday, hours after a police say a woman shot out a door to get inside a private Nashville school, then killed three children and three adults before she was killed in a confrontation with police.

“You send off your kids to school, you expect them to be safe and have a good experience,” he said. You never want to consider the possibility they will be facing something nobody’s really accounting for.”

Kagay said schools have a responsibility to keep students safe by having security - whether that be local police or privately hired; and by following protocol and procedure. He said everyone else must support their efforts by reporting anything suspicious they see or hear. He said every threat, even those that seem like an offhanded comment, must be taken seriously and investigated.

Kagay also weighed in on the ongoing efforts by the city of Topeka to continue studying ways to assist people who are homeless, in particular those who are mentally ill.

As 13 NEWS previously reported, District 2 Council Representative Christina Valdivia-Alcala has raised questions about some unsheltered people who are causing safety concerns in the Oakland neighborhood. She wants to know what can be done.

“Having mental illness is not a crime,” Kagay said. “Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they need to be locked up and spirited away against their will. People have rights.”

Kagay said the law has processes that allows them to prosecute people who commit a crime. He said the law also has an involuntary committal process. Watch the interview to hear Kagay outline how the process works.

Kagay said citizens who are concerned about an individual should contact law enforcement and, in Shawnee Co., should contact Valeo to have the person screened. If criteria are met, Kagay said, his office may initiate a civil petition and a judge could determine if the person meets the criteria to be confined against their will for treatment.

However, Kagay said it often becomes a cycle, where the person is released, exhibits the same symptoms and behaviors, and returns to the system. He said various groups are involved in meetings to determine what can be done.

Valdivia-Alcala has arranged a meeting for Oakland neighborhood residents to meet with city leaders. The meeting is at 6 p.m., March 29th at 1020 NE Forest.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay appeared on Eye on NE Kansas.
Shawnee Co. DA discusses school safety, help for people with mental illness
Some elementary students facing state assessments now have a care package full of snacks to...
Publishing company prepares ‘snack packs’ for partnered school students facing assessments
13 News at Six
Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide