Section of Manhattan street closed for valve repair

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service closed a section of a Manhattan street as crews repaired a valve.

Starting Monday, March 27, construction crews blocked off 10th street between Fort Riley Blvd. and Yuma St. while crews replaced an eight-inch valve in the area. Construction is estimated to last two weeks, depending on the weather.

Residents driving on 10th St. needing to reach Fort Riley Blvd. will have to use Yuma Street instead, go east to Juliette Avenue, or go west on Manhattan Avenue. The City of Manhattan says that drivers should expect light-to-moderate traffic and some delays following the closure.

During construction, the Douglass Activity Center, located west of the construction site, will be closed to ‘through traffic.’ The center will stay open, but parking will not be on 10th street. Access to El Paso Ln. is also limited per construction.

10th St. will be closing between Fort Riley Blvd. and Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan.
10th St. will be closing between Fort Riley Blvd. and Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan.(City of Manhattan)

