Seaman HS bringing “Oklahoma!” to the stage

Seaman High School performs the classic musical "Oklahoma!" at 7pm March 30 thru April 1.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - March is Theatre in Our Schools Month, and what better way to wrap it up than putting on a show!

Seaman High School students are doing that by bringing the classic musical “Oklahoma!” to the stage.

Alea Brian and Cody Monhollon visited Eye on NE Kansas in costume to share the details. In addition to the more than 30 students in the cast, they say students also are working on costume, set and technical staff, as well as a live orchestra.

Oklahoma! will be staged March 30 thru April 1. Show time each night is 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. The shows are at Seaman High School, 4850 NW Rochester Rd.

