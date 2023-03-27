Scranton man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Scranton man is behind bars after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in his possession during an early-morning weekend traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeffrey W. Ard, 42, of Scranton, is behind bars and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after an early-morning traffic stop.

Officials said that just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, they stopped a black 2012 Nissan Altima after the driver failed to properly signal a turn near SW Munson and SW Randolph Ave.

During the stop, officials indicated that they found illegal drugs in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said that as a result, Ard was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to properly signal a turn, no vehicle liability insurance, possession of marijuana and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Ard remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

