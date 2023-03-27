Scene clear after driver injured by pneumatic tool pinched from compactor

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hours after an Ottawa garbage truck driver was hospitalized after they were hit by an object following an explosion inside their truck the scene has been cleared by officials.

The Ottawa Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Monday, March 27, officials received a call that reported a person had been injured by a nearby explosion.

Officials said the victim had been collecting trash for a garbage service and when the truck compacted the trash, there was an explosion and the worker was hit by an object.

OPD said the garbage truck driver drove to AdventHealth in Ottawa with minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident, officials said the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., officials with OPD, the Ottawa Fire Department, OFD Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continued to work in the area of Advent Health.

As of 10:05 a.m., the scene had been cleared and anyone asked to leave the area was welcome to return.

OPD said the investigation found that a pneumatic tool had been ejected from the truck after it was pinched by the trash compactor.

The Ottawa Police Department has asked residents to report any suspicious activity. Currently, there is no known threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

FILE
Extra patrol units near Manhattan Catholic Schools following threatening email
Topeka Metro’s new ride-share service — “Metro on Demand,” is now accepting other forms of...
Topeka’s new ‘Metro on Demand’ service accepts other payment methods
Crews respond to an injury crash in Wabaunsee County on March 27, 2023.
Crews responding to crash on I-70 in Wabaunsee County
Police responded early Monday to the 1100 block of S.W. Boswell Avenue following a report of an...
Police investigate attempted robbery Monday morning in central Topeka