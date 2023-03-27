Scene clear after driver injured by pneumatic tool pinched from compactor

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hours after an Ottawa garbage truck driver was hospitalized after they were hit by an object following an explosion inside their truck the scene has been cleared by officials.

The Ottawa Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Monday, March 27, officials received a call that reported a person had been injured by a nearby explosion.

Officials said the victim had been collecting trash for a garbage service and when the truck compacted the trash, there was an explosion and the worker was hit by an object.

OPD said the garbage truck driver drove to AdventHealth in Ottawa with minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident, officials said the Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Around 9 a.m., officials with OPD, the Ottawa Fire Department, OFD Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continued to work in the area of Advent Health.

As of 10:05 a.m., the scene had been cleared and anyone asked to leave the area was welcome to return.

OPD said the investigation found that a pneumatic tool had been ejected from the truck after it was pinched by the trash compactor.

The Ottawa Police Department has asked residents to report any suspicious activity. Currently, there is no known threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.