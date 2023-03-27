RCPD investigates after $4K stolen through 27 allegedly forged checks

FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police opened an investigation after $4,000 was allegedly stolen through 27 forged checks.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, officials received reports of theft by deception.

RCPD said a 68-year-old woman, Capitol Federal Savings and Bluestem Financial Management all reported that a 26-year-old man had forged 27 checks made out to himself for $4,000.

Officials said they opened an investigation into theft by deception, forgery and unlawful computer acts as a result.

RCPD did not say that anyone had yet been arrested for the crime.

