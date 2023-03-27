RCPD on the hunt for porch pirate who stole $2.6K package

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a porch pirate who stole a $2,600 package from a man’s front porch.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, officials were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 21-year-old man reported two Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cellphones had been delivered to his front porch where the package was then stolen.

RCPD said the crime cost the man about $2,600.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

