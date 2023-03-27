Publishing company prepares ‘snack packs’ for partnered school students facing assessments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a Topeka publishing company, some elementary students facing state assessments now have a care package full of snacks to enjoy.

On Monday, March 27, many Southwest Publishing employees volunteered to pack snack bags for Ross Elementary School students undergoing state assessments.

In 2020, Southwest Publishing wanted to be more involved in the community and decided to partner with Ross Elementary because the school is just two miles away from the school. Now Southwest Publishing has cemented its relationship with the school by becoming a partner in United Way of Kaw Valley’s Adopt-A-School program.

According to United Way of Kaw Valley, many of Southwest Publishing’s employees have kids and grandkids who go to Ross Elementary.

“It’s just right down the street, the people, you know we are trying to help,” said Southwest Publishing President Shane Hillmer. “They drive by, they see where we are at, so it’s a very good thing, good feeling. We all should help in the community we live in, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to do what we all should do.”

According to Shane Hillmer, Southwest Publishing’s president, Southwest Publishing has also helped the school get a mascot and has helped them with their carnival in the past and intends to help in their upcoming one as well.

Other companies and schools who have joined United Way of Kaw Valley’s Adopt-A-School program include State Street Elementary with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Scott Dual Language Elementary with Clayton Wealth Partners/US Bank.

Previous Coverage United Way of Kaw Valley welcomes new Adopt-a-School partners Southwest Publishing and Ross Elementary School have become United Way of Kaw Valley Adopt-a-School partners.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.