Pork belly tacos, Korean corn dog and more: Royals unveil new concessions in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium this week won’t just feature new players in Royals uniforms.

Aramark and the Kansas City Royals have unveiled their list of concession items, new and returning, sold at home games in the 2023 season.

Among its featured “Seasons Inning Stretch,” Aramark is introducing fans at Kauffman Stadium to its creation of Pork Belly Tacos: pork belly, anise pickled carrots, crumbled queso fresco, mint, arugula, and chimichurri sauce on soft shelf tacos. (Section 225 – KC Cantina)

Pork Belly Tacos featured at Kauffman Stadium (Aramark)

Three Aramark “Classic Ballpark Eats” concessions will be featured at the K:

Korean Corn Dog: Corn dog prepared in a panko and corn chips mix, served with siracha ketchup. (Section 301 – Craft & Draft)

Rodeo Burger: Bullpen Burger with onion rings and famous Bullpen Sauce. (Section 250 – Bullpen Burger)

Shareable Nachos: TOSTITOS chips with a choice of BBQ pulled pork, chipotle chicken, or taco beef, served with shredded lettuce, green onions, salsa verde, queso blanco, cilantro lime sour cream, and shredded cheese. (Sections 202, 234)

The Royals are also introducing a local craft BBQ concept called KCQ. It will feature Kansas City area pitmasters from spots like Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen, and SMOAK Craft Barbecue throughout the season in Section 232.

Palacana also will be added to the list of concessions, featuring fresh paletas, tacos, and agua fresca. (Section 239)

Opening Day fans can purchase select concessions for lower pricing at Crown Classic in Sections 405 and 435.

Hot Dog — $4

Nacho — $4

Pretzel — $4

Chips — $1

Cookie — $2

Soda — $3

12oz Beer — $5

