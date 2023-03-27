Police: Man charged after swinging machete at people, stealing police cruiser

Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and...
Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and stealing a police car.(Essex County Sheriff's Office)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been charged after police said he was allegedly swinging a machete at people. When he was handcuffed and put in a police cruiser, officers said he somehow escaped his restraints and stole the vehicle.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call at a Lunenburg home Friday evening. Someone had made a report saying 51-year-old Jeremy Way was swinging a machete at people at the location. When they arrived, officers said they took Way into custody.

While Way was handcuffed and in the vehicle, authorities said he was able to escape from his restraints and steal the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several other departments in the search for Way. They eventually found him in the woods near the police cruiser and took him into custody for a second time.

Way has been charged with escape, aggravated domestic assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Changes in City's fire code to impact Topeka food trucks
Changes to City's fire code will impact Topeka food trucks
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe
Lawmakers from the Kansas Senate and House met Monday to work their respective versions of the...
KS Legislature Wrap: Education budget, plastic ban, vaccines
Topeka Metro’s new ride-share service — “Metro on Demand,” is now accepting other forms of...
Topeka’s new ‘Metro on Demand’ service accepts other payment methods