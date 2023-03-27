Police investigate attempted robbery Monday morning in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an attempted robbery early Monday in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. Boswell Avenue.

Police at the scene said the incident involved the attempted theft of a vehicle.

Police added no vehicle was stolen at that location.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

