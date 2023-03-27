Officials warn of mail-in inheritance scam circulating Kansas community

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Brown Co. have warned residents about a mail-in scam that claims to be from a law firm attempting to reach the next of kin of a late millionaire.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, March 27, that it has received reports of scam letters that have circulated throughout the county. These letters are similar and seem to come from law firms on letterhead that looks official, however, it is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the letters have been sent to county residents to inform them a family member has passed away and the “law firm” is attempting to locate next of kin to pass on millions of dollars. One letter even said to contact an email and the others requested fax or phone call.

Officials noted that these letters and others that look like them are a scam. They attempt to establish a line of communication to gather personal and financial information. If they are contacted, identities and financial assets are compromised.

“I urge anyone who has received any of these letters to immediately destroy them or throw them in the trash and do not contact them in any way,” said Sheriff John Merchant.

Merchant said many dozens - if not hundreds - of letters like these have circulated the area. The letters have been forwarded to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office for review.

If anyone feels they have been made a victim of a scam, they should notify their local law enforcement officials at once.

“Remember,” said Sheriff Merchant, “if it sounds too good to be true, it is a scam.”

