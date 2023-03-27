Officials investigate string of break-ins after Manhattan woman’s gun stolen

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for those behind a string of break-ins after a woman’s handgun was stolen from her unlocked car over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, officials were called to the 2800 block of Arbor Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 49-year-old woman reported her pink and silver Charter Arms .38 special had been stolen from her unlocked car. The crime cost her about $470.

RCPD said officials also took four other reports of car break-ins between March 23 and 25. It said these crimes happened in the areas of Arbor Dr., Tamarak Dr., and Hickory Ct., however, none of these resulted in thefts.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Jeffrey Ard
Scranton man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop
FILE
Two hospitalized following head-on collision in Manhattan
Milford Watershed
Milford Watershed highlighted as Senator touts Kansas conservation efforts
Auburn grant
Auburn received $43.5K for new lighted exercise park path