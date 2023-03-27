Officials investigate string of break-ins after Manhattan woman’s gun stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for those behind a string of break-ins after a woman’s handgun was stolen from her unlocked car over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, officials were called to the 2800 block of Arbor Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 49-year-old woman reported her pink and silver Charter Arms .38 special had been stolen from her unlocked car. The crime cost her about $470.

RCPD said officials also took four other reports of car break-ins between March 23 and 25. It said these crimes happened in the areas of Arbor Dr., Tamarak Dr., and Hickory Ct., however, none of these resulted in thefts.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

