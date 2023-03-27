Nowell and Johnson earn East Region All-Tournament honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite elimination, two Wildcats received all-tournament honors.

Kansas State seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson earned East Region All-Tournament Team honors following their incredible run to the Elite Eight.

Additionally, Nowell earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the East Region.

Nowell averaged an impressive 23.5 points per game and a tournament-best 13.5 assists per game. He also broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game after he recorded 19 assists against Michigan State. He followed that outstanding performance with another when he scored 30 points and recorded 12 assists the K-State’s Elite 8 matchup against Florida Atlantic University.

Johnson averaged 15.5 points per game and five rebounds per game in the tournament. He also had a highlight 22-point game in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State.

