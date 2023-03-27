Nowell and Johnson earn East Region All-Tournament honors

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play in overtime of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite elimination, two Wildcats received all-tournament honors.

Kansas State seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson earned East Region All-Tournament Team honors following their incredible run to the Elite Eight.

Additionally, Nowell earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the East Region.

Nowell averaged an impressive 23.5 points per game and a tournament-best 13.5 assists per game. He also broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game after he recorded 19 assists against Michigan State. He followed that outstanding performance with another when he scored 30 points and recorded 12 assists the K-State’s Elite 8 matchup against Florida Atlantic University.

Johnson averaged 15.5 points per game and five rebounds per game in the tournament. He also had a highlight 22-point game in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas students can see WNIT Fab Four for free
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is a candidate for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The...
Wilson and Tang represent at Naismith Awards
Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State’s Taylor named FBS Athletics Director of the Year
Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom
Emporia State’s Buom to transfer