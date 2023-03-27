Monday forecast: Staying cool but at least with some sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the cool start to the week but warming up by mid-week. Monitoring a couple low chances of precipitation through Friday which may include a risk for severe weather toward the end of the week.

Taking Action:

There is a chance of light rain showers tonight with snow mixing in at times. At this time little to no accumulation is expected and impacts will be minimal however a few elevated road surfaces could get slick early Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again.

Monitoring a late week storm system that has the potential for storms Thursday-Friday. Latest models have backed off on overall rain for our area but IF storms do exist in our area, severe weather would be possible. Just prepare for the risk for severe storms Thursday and Friday and we’ll fine tune the risk.



Overall the confidence in the forecast is high with respect to a cool start to the week but warming up by Wednesday. This will lead to near or above average temperatures through the weekend. As for the chance for precipitation, models have backed off on overall chances. Most models are keeping northeast KS less than 0.20″ for the next 8 days but any shift in the storm track especially at the end of the work week could lead to higher rainfall totals and increase the risk for severe weather.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance for rain, mixing with snow possible as well. No accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday warms back up with highs in the 60s but winds also return with gusts at least 20 mph through the weekend. The strongest winds will occur Thursday and Friday with gusts 30-40 mph likely as highs will likely be close to if not in the 70s.

A cold front Friday will lead to a brief cool down Saturday but it still won’t be bad especially with sun expected. Warmer weather moves back in for Sunday. It is worth noting one model brings a stronger cold front into the area next Tuesday and Wednesday while the other model keeps it mild.

