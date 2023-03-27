Milford Watershed highlighted as Senator touts Kansas conservation efforts

Milford Watershed
Milford Watershed(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Senator Marshall continues to tout the Sunflower State’s conservation efforts, he has highlighted the efforts of the Milford Watershed as water quality in Milford lake improves.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall says he has continued his conservation series which highlights the Sunflower State’s voluntary efforts to better care for the environment. He said stories will be released throughout the legislative process of the 2023 Farm Bill.

“While we hold hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill, I want to highlight the fact that Kansans are working hard every day to protect our environment and conserve precious resources our Ag economy needs to thrive. Kansas’ farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers are finding unique and practical ways to preserve our land and protect our water and air. Their efforts are worthy of everyone’s praise,” Sen. Marshall said.

Marshall noted that he recently highlighted the Milford Watershed, a Regional Conservation Partnership Program through the USDA NRCS and helps producers act on water quality.

The Senator said the voluntary program is meant to help farmers and landowners increase the health of their land and make operations more effective. The Best Management Practice is meant to help control nutrient pollution or erosion as a result of agricultural land use.

Marshall indicated that the practices include nutrient management, residue and tillage management, nutrient management plan, cover crop planting and more. The practices lead to better water quality in Milford Lake.

For more information about the Milford Watershed, click HERE.

