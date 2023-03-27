Many fans waited for K-State men’s basketball team to arrive back

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many fans waited at the Manhattan airport today for the K-State men’s basketball team as they arrived back from New York.

Hundreds of fans were lined up with signs as players signed autographs and took pictures with many. Coach Tang gave some brief comments as many fans were excited the run this team had and the support they get.

”This reminded me of 1964 when I played tuba in the marching band and pep band for the final four and they can’t take that away from me and what tang has done for this school and these people they can’t take that away from him,” said Tom Nelson, fan.

“I just think it’s great because it’s always easy to support a team when they win but when everybody comes out after a loss like this, they just really appreciate how well the team did all year and the great run they had in the tournament,” said Ray Yunk, fan.

Players were very appreciative of the support and amount of people that showed up to welcome them.

