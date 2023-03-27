Local animal welfare groups receive thousands in grant funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local animal welfare groups in Northeast Kansas have been awarded thousands of dollars in grant funds from the inaugural grant cycle of the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.

Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation says on Monday, March 27, it is pleased to announce the organizations that are set to receive $25,000 in grants for its first-ever grant cycle.

The organization noted that funds will help 10 animal welfare nonprofits including shelters, rescues, human-animal support services and community cat initiatives. Award amounts range from $1,000 to $5,000.

NKAWF also said projects supported by the investment include spay and neuter services for shelters, new computers for shelter employees, veterinary care for rehabilitating rescue pets and capital improvements for major facility work.

The group noted that organizations awarded grants are as follows:

Jefferson County Humane Society , Valley Falls, $1,000.00: Shelter Pets Spay & Neuter Assistance

Junction City Animal Shelter , Junction City, $1,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program

Have a Heart TNR , Clay Center, $1,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program

Critter Care , Topeka, $1,000.00: Public Spay & Neuter Assistance

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter , Ottawa, $3,000.00: Trap-Neuter-Release Program

Lucky 13 Rescue , Overland Park, $3,000.00: Rescue/Foster Pets Veterinary Care

Lawrence Humane Society , Lawrence, $3,000.00: Technology Upgrades (new computers)

Leavenworth County Humane Society , Lansing, $3,500.00: Capital Improvements (new cat kennels)

Street Cats Club , Emporia, $3,500.00: Trap-Neuter-Release program, vehicle maintenance, capital improvements

Doniphan County Pet Rescue, Bendena, $5,000.00: Capital Improvements (building renovations)

“We are pleased to make this investment in lifesaving agencies throughout our region,” said Justin Brokar, CEO of Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation. Speaking about impact, Justin continued, “we trust that these funds will help these organizations save more pets and have a great impact on animal welfare throughout northeast Kansas.”

NKAWF said that more than 125 organizations in 24 counties were eligible to apply for the grant. Organizations were required to be registered as a nonprofit and in good standing with the IRS and the State of Kansas. Shelters and rescues were also required to be licensed and in good standing with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Each group will be visited over the next couple of weeks to be given their awards in person.

