Lawrence man sentenced for aggravated sexual battery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated sexual battery.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on March 27 that Andreios S. Alexander, 27, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for aggravated sexual battery of a then 33-year-old Lawrence woman.

Alexander, the victim, and the victim’s family utilized the District Attorney’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference (IAC), a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge in which the typical court process is condensed using the assistance of an experienced mediator, who is trained in trauma-informed practice. A fundamental aspect of the IAC is the empowerment of victims through their engagement in the process.

“We will continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from sexual violence,” Valdez said. “Sexual assault cases are among the most difficult cases to prosecute, which is why my office is committed to using a victim-centered approach to support survivors of sexual assault and to encourage survivors to have their voices heard.”

Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Alexander to 36 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated sexual battery. Alexander pleaded no contest in February. Alexander also must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Alexander will be on lifetime post-release supervision upon his release from prison.

According to Douglas County officials, Alexander’s conviction stems from an incident that occurred on or about March 1, 2022, when he sexually battered the woman who was incapable of giving consent due to a mental deficiency or disease.

Valdez and Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State. The Lawrence Police Department investigated the case. .

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.