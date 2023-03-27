KU volunteer firefighter course redesign to create more leaders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A course redesign for volunteer firefighters at KU will now be able to reach more students and teach competent leadership skills.

The University of Kansas says that its Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute has teamed up with the Achievement & Assessment Institute’s Center for Certification & Competency-Based Education to create a new volunteer fire officer training course. The course would be available through the adoption of a new competency-based instructional and authentic assessment model.

Set to launch in early April, KU said the redesign will make the course more accessible to volunteer firefighters throughout the Sunflower State, including those in rural communities. It will also improve leadership at all ranks in Kansas fire departments.

The University noted that KFRTI provides science-driven training and credentials for fire and emergency services personnel. Courses are comprehensive and designed for entry-level firefighters through executive chief fire officers.

KU said a unit of Jayhawk Global, KFRTI is the only entity in Kansas with legislative authority to award national certifications to fire and emergency service personnel.

“Our downstream goal is to protect life and property in the community. And today we do that upstream through training,” said Kelly McCoy, KFRTI director. “When fire emergency workers show up on a scene, they perform actions and skills that reflect training received upstream. The quality of instruction matters because it’s going to deploy downstream and have an impact in our communities.”

According to officials, the project engages C3Be in the first of a series of projects to improve curriculum and methodologies. They said C3Be’s experience in authentic assessments, competency, outcome-based education and community will help the project.

KU said the goal is to establish instructor qualifications, create a volunteer fire officer development program, develop flexible training models to include blended and online learning models and address the training needs of rural counties.

In particular, the University indicated the course redesign will target “Frontline Leadership for the Volunteer & Combination Fire Officer” candidates - a high-need area. As of 2018, it said 90% of the 505 fire departments in Kansas were categorized as a volunteer or mostly volunteer fire departments. To support a large volunteer force, it said fire service needs accessible pathways to leadership for volunteers that focus on essential and applicable skills.

“Volunteer fire officers are bankers or farmers working at the co-op. When the bells go off, they need real knowledge they can immediately use in that moment,” McCoy said. “We also wanted to make it competency-based so that when a candidate completed this course, there was some level of competence to perform the work that would be germane to a volunteer fire officer.”

Previously, KU said those who wanted to become a fire officer were required to travel to Lawrence for the 5-day officer course. The duration and travel of the course made it inaccessible to many. The class was also densely packed and lecture-based which led up to a hundred-question multiple-choice test.

“The new course focuses on active learning principles, so students aren’t going to just sit here and listen to me talk for two hours,” McCoy said. “There’s going to be case studies, discussion, reflections and collaboration. The intent is to use high-impact practices specific to the volunteer fire service.”

KU also said the course will now be remote and will take place over 8 weeks with classes held one evening each week. Smaller, more interactive and context-based assessments will be given after every unit, closer to when the information was learned. These assessments are also no longer multiple choice and instead allow students to work as a team and problem-solve together.

Officials noted that one of the main goals of the redesign is to teach skills that will help firefighters see themselves as leaders and inspire them to reach for leadership positions.

The University indicated that the National Volunteer Fire Council has found a lack of quality leadership is one of the key reasons for volunteer recruitment and retention challenges nationwide. Improving training through the design of a volunteer fire officer course addresses key needs in the state.

“Traditionally what we see in education is, ‘I am the teacher and you’re the student, and I am transferring knowledge to you. Well, that is not likely to lead to improved abilities in firefighting or improved responsiveness to the need,” said Des Floyd, senior associate researcher at C3Be and the co-leader of the project, who added that individuals need to see themselves as not just a firefighter, but also a leader.

“What we know about adult learning theory has changed over time,” Floyd said. “So, what we do is going to be grounded in the latest science or evidence of what works.”

Mark Billquist, firefighter training program coordinator and member of the course focus group, said he also recognizes the value of the new course structure.

“This is not the ‘sit down and listen to the instructor lecture’ way of the past. I have known many good volunteer firefighters and fire officers that have built mental walls between them and fire service education,” Billquist said.

“Some have had the attitude of ‘I am just a volunteer,’ which, I believe, has discredited the talents and abilities of many good volunteer fire officers. This training will help provide the education for the volunteer fire officer and provide an identity to these often overlooked public safety servants.”

KU noted that potential future projects include the development of a training course for instructors, a redesign of the Firefighter 1 course and eventually a comprehensive redesign and mapping of the full KFRTI training curriculum.

“There is alignment with Jayhawks Rising strategic plan in that KFRTI cares about the health and safety of communities in Kansas, and our impact on that is through the upstream training and learning environment for fire and emergency services personnel,” McCoy said.

“We’re working in an environment right now that is really focused on best practices and improving our entire institute.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.