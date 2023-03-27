KS Legislature Wrap: Education budget, plastic ban, vaccines

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawmakers from the Kansas Senate and House met Monday to work their respective versions of the state’s education budget.

The conference centered around Senate Bill 83, one of the proposals that include the contentious school voucher program that would allow private students to qualify for public funding. The House accepted a senate proposal to strike a statewide teacher raise and a provision on KSHSAA funding guidelines. The meeting adjourned and will meet again Tuesday.

The House also advanced several bills on final action Monday afternoon.

Among those was House Bill 2446, the prohibition on cities banning plastic for food and drink containers. It passed 72-51.

Two water bills were also among those passed, Senate Bill 120 and Senate Bill 205.

The Senate meanwhile advanced House Bill 2236. Also dubbed the ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ it would allow parents to object to any education material they find objectionable or to go against their personal beliefs.

The Senate also advanced House Bill 2263, allowing qualified pharmacists to administer vaccines. The bill also includes the contents of Senate Bill 233, which would revoke the license of and allow civil lawsuits against physicians who provided care including surgery or administering puberty blockers, testosterone or estrogen. The Senate already passed that bill individually, where it hasn’t passed out of committee.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay appeared on Eye on NE Kansas.
Shawnee Co. DA discusses school safety, help for people with mental illness
