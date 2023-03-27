Kansas Teacher of the Year finalists named during ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year Program recognized excellence in education on Sunday and named the finalists for the prestigious award.

“We are just so proud at Topeka Public Schools that this region, one of the finalists for the Teacher of the Year is Cheryl Delacruz. She’s a college prep academy teacher and also Highland Park and TCALC. She’s an amazing Math teacher, so they pick one for secondary and one for elementary,” said Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Cherryl Delacruz has been a teacher with Topeka Public Schools for 15 years and her colleagues say she is the embodiment of what it takes to be a great teacher.

“They are able to demonstrate in Topeka Public Schools what great teaching is... which includes building relationships, personalized learning. She actually gave a lesson in the middle of her speech,” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Anderson says this program is a meaningful way to support teachers.

“Supporting our teachers and nominating them and having Kansas Department of Education acknowledging them publicly in front of all their colleagues demonstrates the value that we have for teachers, the value we have for education. Everyone had a teacher at some point in life, it is the most important profession there is.”

After winning the regional award, Mrs. Delacruz will now share some of her teaching methods and curriculum with educators across Kansas.

“Not only does she receive a financial award as part of being Teacher of the Year for Kansas, but she goes on to visit the districts across the state. They become a cadre of people really talking about teaching and learning and they’ll be training across the state,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson also says she hopes every teacher knows just how important their work is.

“You are the unsung heroes, as Mrs. Delacruz, the Kansas Teacher of the Year, just shared. Your work in what you do everyday makes a difference for every student and every adult in our community. Teachers transform the world,” Dr. Anderson said.

All eight of the state’s regional finalists will gather in Wichita on Saturday, September 23 for the announcement of the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

