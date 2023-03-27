Kansas students can see WNIT Fab Four for free

Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first 350 students to enter the Phog will get in at no cost.

Kansas defeated Arkansas in the Great 8 to advance to the Fab Four on Sunday. The attendance for Sunday’s game was just over 4,800, their biggest crowd since 2019.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is a candidate for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player Of The...
Wilson and Tang represent at Naismith Awards
Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
K-State’s Taylor named FBS Athletics Director of the Year
Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom
Emporia State’s Buom to transfer
Some new concessions will be featured at Royals home games in 2023: (from left) Shareable...
Pork belly tacos, Korean corn dog and more: Royals unveil new concessions in 2023