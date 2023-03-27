Kansas students can see WNIT Fab Four for free
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first 350 students to enter the Phog will get in at no cost.
🚨 FREE tickets for the first 3️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ students into Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday! #RockChalk x #FillTheFieldhouse pic.twitter.com/Qp00RzAU1C— Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 27, 2023
Kansas defeated Arkansas in the Great 8 to advance to the Fab Four on Sunday. The attendance for Sunday’s game was just over 4,800, their biggest crowd since 2019.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
