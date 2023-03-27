Kansas Senate confirms new leaders appointed by Governor Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new leadership appointments made by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have been confirmed by the Senate.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Senate confirmed both Adam Proffitt as Secretary of the Department of Administration and Patrick Zollner as Executive Director of the Kansas Historical Society on Thursday, March 23.

Gov. Kelly noted that Proffitt has served as Budget Director since 2020 as the chief financial advisor to the Governor. Each year he builds a budget that is both sustainable for the state and reflects her policy priorities. He will continue to serve in both roles as Budget Director and Secretary of Administration.

“Adam’s dedication, attention to detail, and guidance have been pivotal to my administration’s efforts to bring fiscal responsibility back to the state,” Kelly said. “I’m glad legislators from both sides of the aisle recognize that his experience and success as my Budget Director make him perfectly suited to lead the Department of Administration.”

Kelly indicated that before Proffitt’s current position, he served as Medicaid Director for the State of Kansas as he managed the state’s $3.8 billion Medicaid system. Before he transitioned to public service, she said he spent 15 years in the private sector.

Proffitt is a lifelong Kansan and earned his degree in Economics from Washburn University.

“I am humbled for the opportunity that Governor Kelly has given me to lead the Department of Administration. It is a tremendous honor to serve the people of Kansas, and it is my goal to help make Kansas the best it can be.” Proffitt said. “I want to thank the Kansas Senate for their confirmation, and I look forward to our continued partnership so that, together, we can deliver excellent customer service to all Kansans.”

Kelly also said that Zollner served as the Acting Executive Director of the KSHS between May and December 2022 after Executive Director Jennie Chinn passed away in April 2022.

“Patrick is dedicated to the historic and cultural preservation of Kansas,” Kelly said. “His leadership will help propel that mission for future generations so that the story of our great state lives on. Thank you to the Kansas Senate for confirming his appointment.”

The Governor noted that Zollner joined the historical society in February 2004 as an architectural historian and served as a coordinator for the National Register and historic survey.

As an Arkansas native, Kelly said Zollner graduated with a degree in History from the University of Arkansas. Previously, he worked for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and National Register.

