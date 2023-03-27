K-State’s Taylor named FBS Athletics Director of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Gene Taylor has changed the landscape of Kansas State Athletics.

After a Big 12 Championship in football, facing off against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and making a run in the Elite Eight with Jerome Tang and company, Taylor has been named the 2022-23 Cushman & Wakefield FBS AD of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

“I am very thankful and appreciative to be honored by my peers,” Taylor said. “The success that we have had at K-State is the direct result of the passion and hard work that our entire staff puts forth each and every day, and I am blessed to be a part of such a special place, at a special university, filled with very special people,” Taylor said per a release.

According to K-State Athletics, during Taylor’s time, the university has also seen the football program qualify for four bowls, the men’s basketball team win a Big 12 Championship, earn two Elite 8 appearances and advance to three NCAA tournaments, the women’s basketball team advance to two NCAA tournaments and the women’s track and field team win back-to-back Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Taylor will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Fla., at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 4 p.m.

