K-State’s Taylor named FBS Athletics Director of the Year

Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Gene Taylor has changed the landscape of Kansas State Athletics.

After a Big 12 Championship in football, facing off against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and making a run in the Elite Eight with Jerome Tang and company, Taylor has been named the 2022-23 Cushman & Wakefield FBS AD of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

“I am very thankful and appreciative to be honored by my peers,” Taylor said. “The success that we have had at K-State is the direct result of the passion and hard work that our entire staff puts forth each and every day, and I am blessed to be a part of such a special place, at a special university, filled with very special people,” Taylor said per a release.

According to K-State Athletics, during Taylor’s time, the university has also seen the football program qualify for four bowls, the men’s basketball team win a Big 12 Championship, earn two Elite 8 appearances and advance to three NCAA tournaments, the women’s basketball team advance to two NCAA tournaments and the women’s track and field team win back-to-back Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Taylor will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Fla., at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened...
Victim identified in a downtown Topeka weekend homicide
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Latest News

Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom
Emporia State’s Buom to transfer
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
Kansas moves onto WNIT Fab Four with win over Arkansas
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
K-State reflects on Elite Eight, looks back on historic season
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang encourages his team after their loss against Florida...
K-State's season ends in Elite 8