K-State Foundation CIO announces retirement following nearly 20 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly 20 years at the K-State Foundation, CIO Lois Cox is set to step down from her position.

Kansas State University says after an 18-year stint, K-State Foundation senior vice president of investments and chief investment officer Lois Cox, CFA, CFP, will retire on June 30.

K-State noted that Cox is a 1988 graduate of the College of Business Administration and served 20 years as a portfolio manager at Kansas Farm Bureau before she joined the foundation in 2005. She assumed the role of CIO in 2013.

The University indicated that Cox is set to leave the foundation with a Long-Term Investment Pool valued at more than $900 million and total assets under management at more than $1 billion. In addition, she is a crucial member of the senior leadership team and guides its comprehensive enterprise. She also spent time on boards and organizations across the campus and the state - including the College of Business Administration Finance Advisory Board and the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System’s board of trustees.

K-State said Cox has twice been named one of Trusted Insight’s top 30 endowment CIOs. It said strong returns in the fiscal year 2022 put the Foundation in the top 10 performing higher education endowments and affiliated foundations. When asked about what she is most proud of, she said the broader results produced by the team.

“Our work has allowed us to meet our ultimate objective of intergenerational equity — creating sustainable and relevant value across generations in support of Kansas State University,” said Cox. “We’re proud to have generated a 10-year annualized return of 9.25% and a 20-year annualized return of 7.9%.”

The University noted that Cox’s integrity and impact were the qualities that most impressed Greg Willems, KSU Foundation president and chief executive officer.

“Lois is one of my most admired professionals I’ve had the privilege of working with in my career. I’ve learned so much from her example and professional interaction with others,” said Willems. “Lois has done a masterful job of maximizing our investment management strategy and returns and has expertly balanced the efforts of her staff with contributions from our board and asset management committee.

“More importantly, Lois brought a mix of leadership, wisdom and professional acumen that helped elevate our organization’s capability and mission — she’s the kind of professional that cares deeply about her colleagues and organization and extends her impact well beyond her area of direct expertise and influence, and that’s the true brilliance of her career and contributions.”

K-State indicated that recruitment for Cox’s now open positon is already underway as RSR Partners conducts a nationwide search.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.