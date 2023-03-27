Grants made available for Kansas homeowners following 2022 disasters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grants have been made available for Kansas homeowners who need to repair the damage done as a result of a snowstorm or wildfire in 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that grants are now available to help Kansans repair their homes following damage from snow storms or wildfires in 2022.

The USDA noted that homes are required to be in presidential-declared disaster areas. That means those who live in 22 Kansas counties are eligible for funding. To check eligibility, click HERE.

“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Davis said. “That’s why the USDA stands ready to help people across rural Kansas access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”

The Department indicated that grants have been made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through the program, it said homeowners may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 straight from the UDSA to repair their homes.

According to the USDA, funds will be available until they are completely depleted. They will be allowed to be used on:

Home repair expenses as a result of a presidentially declared disaster in the 2022 calendar year.

Preparation for a site for a manufactured home.

Relocation of a manufactured home.

To be eligible to receive grants, officials said the following is required:

A household income that does not exceed the low limits based on household size and county.

A home located in an eligible rural area

A home located in a presidential-declared disaster area in 2022.

The USDA said the following Kansas counties could be eligible for funds:

Barton

Clark

Comanche

Edwards

Ellis

Ford

Graham

Gray

Harvey

Hodgeman

Kiowa

Lane

Meade

Ness

Pawnee

Phillips

Reno

Rooks

Rush

Stafford

Trego

Wallace

For more information or to apply, email KSDirect@ks.usda.gov.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.