Extra patrol units near Manhattan Catholic Schools following threatening email

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Extra patrol units are in the area of Manhattan Catholic Schools after a threatening email was found to be illegitimate.

The Riley County Police Department says on Monday, March 27, that a threatening email received by Manhattan Catholic Schools over the weekend has been found to be illegitimate.

Officials said they were able to trace the email back to its original source in New York. Currently, there is no reason to believe the email was valid or intended to go to the school in the first place.

Out of an abundance of caution, RCPD said extra patrol units will be in the area during school hours.

