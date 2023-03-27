Emporia State’s Buom to transfer

Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom
Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Mar. 27, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets will look a little different come next season.

Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom announced on his Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Buom spent four seasons with ESU. This season he played in 33 games, 22 starts and averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, while having a 64 percent shooting percentage. Buom scored 21 points (season high) against St. Mary’s, one of eight double digit scoring games.

He helped Emporia State to the most wins in program history, ESU’s first NCAA Tournament win and reaching the semifinals in the MIAA Tournament.

As a freshman in 2021, He was named to the MIAA All-Defensive Team. He was ranked seventh in the MIAA in blocked shots and 24th in rebounding.

Also, reshirt freshman Kabeya Tshibangu will be transfering as well.

