Emporia State’s Buom to transfer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets will look a little different come next season.

Emporia State Center Mayuom Buom announced on his Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Emporia, I cannot thank you enough for how amazing my time was here. Thanks to everyone involved! I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LHTB9B4XJD — MAYUOM BUOM (@Mayuom31) March 27, 2023

Buom spent four seasons with ESU. This season he played in 33 games, 22 starts and averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, while having a 64 percent shooting percentage. Buom scored 21 points (season high) against St. Mary’s, one of eight double digit scoring games.

He helped Emporia State to the most wins in program history, ESU’s first NCAA Tournament win and reaching the semifinals in the MIAA Tournament.

As a freshman in 2021, He was named to the MIAA All-Defensive Team. He was ranked seventh in the MIAA in blocked shots and 24th in rebounding.

Also, reshirt freshman Kabeya Tshibangu will be transfering as well.

Thank you Emporia State for the opportunity you guys gave me!!! With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.

6’8 190 pic.twitter.com/zw6VlCM15w — KABEYA (KT) (@KabeyaKT) March 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.