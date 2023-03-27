Crews to close East Topeka street as sewer repairs made

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close an East Topeka street as they repair a sewer in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, March 27, crews will completely close SE Minnesota Ave. at the 21st St. intersection.

Crews also said they would close the right eastbound lane of SE 21st St. in the area.

According to officials, the closures are necessary to complete a wastewater sewer repair.

Officials noted that the closures are expected to last between two and three weeks.

