Auburn receives $43.5K for new lighted exercise park path

Auburn receives a $43,500 check for a new lighted pathway on March 26, 2023, from T-Mobile.
Auburn receives a $43,500 check for a new lighted pathway on March 26, 2023, from T-Mobile.(T-Mobile)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Auburn now has a ready-to-cash $43,500 check to build a new lighted pathway at an outdoor exercise park thanks to a community grant program.

T-Mobile wireless company says that on Sunday, March 26, officials with the City of Auburn were granted a $43,500 check to build a lighted pavilion for an outdoor exercise park near the Auburn Civic Center. The installment will protect the community from outdoor elements and continue to promote healthy lifestyles.

“We are extremely honored to receive the hometown grant from T-Mobile to make it possible for Auburn to provide a much-needed addition to our fitness park,” said Candi Temple, City Clerk, City of Auburn. “Our vision to make the fitness park accessible to all members of our community at any time of day, in any weather, is now a reality thanks to T-Mobile’s generosity. We are excited for this opportunity to bring our community together in a way that encourages health and wellness.”

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile said its Hometown Grants Project is a $25 million, 5-year initiative to support those who help small towns across the U.S. thrive and grow. The project provides funds to kickstart crucial community development projects.

Since the program began, T-Mobile indicated that more than $7.8 million has been handed out to 175 communities across 41 states - including the Sunflower State’s Holden and Auburn.

For more details or to submit a Hometown Grant proposal, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat

Latest News

FILE
While midwest stressors remain low, report finds Kansans averagely stressed
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Late day clouds with precipitation tonight
Staying cool to begin the week
Kansas Guard Holly Kersgieter
KU WBB defeats Arkansas in WNIT Great 8