Auburn receives $43.5K for new lighted exercise park path

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Auburn now has a ready-to-cash $43,500 check to build a new lighted pathway at an outdoor exercise park thanks to a community grant program.

T-Mobile wireless company says that on Sunday, March 26, officials with the City of Auburn were granted a $43,500 check to build a lighted pavilion for an outdoor exercise park near the Auburn Civic Center. The installment will protect the community from outdoor elements and continue to promote healthy lifestyles.

“We are extremely honored to receive the hometown grant from T-Mobile to make it possible for Auburn to provide a much-needed addition to our fitness park,” said Candi Temple, City Clerk, City of Auburn. “Our vision to make the fitness park accessible to all members of our community at any time of day, in any weather, is now a reality thanks to T-Mobile’s generosity. We are excited for this opportunity to bring our community together in a way that encourages health and wellness.”

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile said its Hometown Grants Project is a $25 million, 5-year initiative to support those who help small towns across the U.S. thrive and grow. The project provides funds to kickstart crucial community development projects.

Since the program began, T-Mobile indicated that more than $7.8 million has been handed out to 175 communities across 41 states - including the Sunflower State’s Holden and Auburn.

