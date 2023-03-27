Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Officials investigate weekend homicide in downtown Topeka
Ema Wenger
Douglas Co. officials search for teenage girl missing for nearly 2 months
Melissa Haney, a science teacher at Explorer Elementary School, Goddard USD 265, and Joanna...
Two teachers become finalists for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss
Anthony Richards
Lawrence Police search for man believed to have beat another with baseball bat

Latest News

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
Milford Watershed
Milford Watershed highlighted as Senator touts Kansas conservation efforts
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
Brandon Blom
Residents mourn off-duty loss of Olathe Police officer