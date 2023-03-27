After almost 1 year, Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation

Julius Bose IV
Julius Bose IV(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a nearly year-long investigation into alleged child sex crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials arrested Julius R. Bose IV, 20, of Topeka, following a nearly year-long investigation into alleged child sex crimes.

Officials said that on April 25, 2022, they were called to the 1100 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a sexual assault on a juvenile. An investigation was opened and on March 24, 2023, Bose was arrested for the crime.

Bose was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 and aggravated indecent liberties of a child under 14. He was also booked on a Topeka bench warrant.

Bose remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court date set for 1:30 p.m. on June 15.

